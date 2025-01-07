Angela Barnes, Rosie Jones and more to perform at charity comedy night in Brighton
Angela Barnes will be joined by Joe Wilkinson, Mark Simmonds, Rosie Jones and Tom Davis at a charity comedy night in Brighton this February.
The comedy line up will perform to raise money for Amaze on the evening of Tuesday 4th February 2025 at Komedia Brighton.
Tickets are £25 each or £20 for Amaze Compass Card holders. They can be purchased from the Komedia website at https://www.komedia.co.uk/shows/big-cheer-for-amaze/
Those who cannot attend in person can also pay to watch a livestream of the event on the NextUp Comedy website at https://nextupcomedy.com/programs/big-cheer-amaze-4th-feb?category_id=134053.
Amaze is a charity supporting families with disabled children in Sussex. The evening will be hosted by Angela Barnes who is a patron of the charity.
Sally Polanski, Chief Executive at Amaze said:
“We are hugely grateful to the support of Angela for making Big Cheer possible for another year and to Joe, Mark, Rosie and Tom for agreeing to perform.
“Big Cheer is one of our biggest fundraising events each year. All the money raised on the night goes to our work supporting families with disabled children in Sussex and is ever more crucial. Thank you to everyone who buys their tickets and supports us and we can’t wait to see you there”