Angmering Community Centre supports hearing-impaired residents with new sign language course
The course, designed for beginners, aims to foster greater inclusion, communication, and understanding between hearing and non-hearing members of the community. Open to all ages, the sessions will be led by a BSL instructor and will cover the fundamentals of sign language, deaf awareness, and practical communication skills.
"We're thrilled to be offering this new course, which reflects our commitment to inclusivity and community support," said a spokesperson for the Angmering Community Centre. "Learning sign language not only empowers individuals, but it also helps build a more connected and compassionate community."
This new initiative has already drawn interest from residents, local carers, teachers, and family members of those who are deaf or hard of hearing. The Centre hopes the course will help reduce communication barriers and promote a more inclusive environment for everyone.
Spaces are limited, and early registration is encouraged. For more information or to sign up, please contact the Angmering Community Centre at [email protected] or call 01903 773982