Angmering Summer Jam

Put this date in your diary now and get ready to ride on Saturday, June 7 - the ultimate BMX & Boarding event is here and it's free.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grab your board or bike and join us for an adrenaline-charged celebration of summer with South Coast Old School BMX in Mayflower Park, Angmering, BN16 4AY.

Shred the Bowl & Pump Track Demos

Competitions, Epic Prizes & Awesome Giveaways

Come for the action. Stay for the fun!

FREE Skate & BMX Workshops - with South Coast Old School BMX

Pop-Up “Board AF” Skate Shop On-Site

Free inflatable assault course

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bike marking available and pay a visit to Cyclo Analysis, mobile bike workshop

Our new play road is open for our younger visitors

Live Music, Delicious Food & So Much More!

Free on-sight parking

Whether you're a rider, a skater, or just here for the vibe — get your board or bike ready - this is your summer must-do.