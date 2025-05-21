Angmering Summer Jam
Grab your board or bike and join us for an adrenaline-charged celebration of summer with South Coast Old School BMX in Mayflower Park, Angmering, BN16 4AY.
Shred the Bowl & Pump Track Demos
Competitions, Epic Prizes & Awesome Giveaways
FREE Skate & BMX Workshops - with South Coast Old School BMX
Pop-Up “Board AF” Skate Shop On-Site
Free inflatable assault course
Bike marking available and pay a visit to Cyclo Analysis, mobile bike workshop
Our new play road is open for our younger visitors
Live Music, Delicious Food & So Much More!
Free on-sight parking
Whether you're a rider, a skater, or just here for the vibe — get your board or bike ready - this is your summer must-do.