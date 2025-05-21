Angmering Summer Jam

By Katie Herr
Contributor
Published 21st May 2025, 14:51 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 14:56 BST
Put this date in your diary now and get ready to ride on Saturday, June 7 - the ultimate BMX & Boarding event is here and it's free.

Grab your board or bike and join us for an adrenaline-charged celebration of summer with South Coast Old School BMX in Mayflower Park, Angmering, BN16 4AY.

Shred the Bowl & Pump Track Demos

Competitions, Epic Prizes & Awesome Giveaways

Come for the action. Stay for the fun!

FREE Skate & BMX Workshops - with South Coast Old School BMX

Pop-Up “Board AF” Skate Shop On-Site

Free inflatable assault course

Bike marking available and pay a visit to Cyclo Analysis, mobile bike workshop

Our new play road is open for our younger visitors

Live Music, Delicious Food & So Much More!

Free on-sight parking

Whether you're a rider, a skater, or just here for the vibe — get your board or bike ready - this is your summer must-do.

