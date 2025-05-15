Angmering Summer Jam to take place on Saturday 7 June 2025

By Katie Herr
Contributor
Published 15th May 2025, 13:23 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 13:32 BST
THE ULTIMATE BMX & BOARDING EVENT IS HERE AND IT'S A FREE EVENT

Grab your board or bike and join us for an adrenaline-charged celebration of summer with South Coast Old School BMX in Mayflower Park, Angmering, BN16 4AY.

Shred the Bowl & Pump Track Demos

BMX Trackplaceholder image
BMX Track

Competitions, Epic Prizes & Awesome Giveaways

FREE Skate & BMX Workshops - meet South Coast Old School BMX

Pop-Up “Board AF” Skate Shop On-Site

Free inflatable assault course

Angmering Summer Jam - Saturday 7 June 2025placeholder image
Bike marking available and pay a visit to Cyclo Analysis, mobile bike workshop

Our new play road is open for our younger visitors

Live Music, Delicious Food & So Much More!

Whether you're a rider, a skater, or just here for the vibe — get your board or bike ready - this is your summer must-do.

Come for the action, stay for the fun!

