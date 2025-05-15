Angmering Summer Jam to take place on Saturday 7 June 2025
PUT THIS DATE IN YOUR DIARY NOW AND GET READY TO RIDE ON SATURDAY 7 JUNE– THE ULTIMATE BMX & BOARDING EVENT IS HERE AND IT'S A FREE EVENT❗
Grab your board or bike and join us for an adrenaline-charged celebration of summer with South Coast Old School BMX in Mayflower Park, Angmering, BN16 4AY.
Shred the Bowl & Pump Track Demos
Competitions, Epic Prizes & Awesome Giveaways
FREE Skate & BMX Workshops - meet South Coast Old School BMX
Pop-Up “Board AF” Skate Shop On-Site
Free inflatable assault course
Bike marking available and pay a visit to Cyclo Analysis, mobile bike workshop
Our new play road is open for our younger visitors
Live Music, Delicious Food & So Much More!
Whether you're a rider, a skater, or just here for the vibe — get your board or bike ready - this is your summer must-do.
Come for the action, stay for the fun!