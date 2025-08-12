Angry Birds make a splash at SEA LIFE Brighton this August

Brighton’s favourite sea creatures won’t be the only animals under the surface this August, as Angry Birds are visiting SEA LIFE Brighton to host an energetic activity trail for the whole family.

The Angry Birds are, well… angry, at the way their fishy friends’ world is being treated. So to help save it the only way they know how, these feathered frenzies are heading out into the big blue to teach visitors all about the incredible underwater world and the creatures that live within it.

From 2nd to 17th August, Angry Birds will lead the way to educate children all about marine life threats, as well as the importance of protecting the ocean and its inhabitants. Snapping plenty of underwater photos along the way.

Steve Sharp, General Manager at SEA LIFE Brighton, said: “We’re beyond excited to host Angry Birds here at SEA LIFE, teaching our young visitors about the best ways to save our oceans and smash all the bad things that pollute our waters throughout the trail.

Angry Birds at SEA LIFE

“We know that everyone who comes to visit us loves the sea creatures here just as much as we do, so it’s incredibly important to learn how to protect their habitat and the many future fishy generations to come!”

To find out more, book tickets, and meet Red and the whole Angry Birds crew, visit https://www.visitsealife.com/brighton/explore/events/angry-birds/