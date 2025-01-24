Annual skittles event for Chanctonbury Probus Club members

A friendly game of skittles at Chanctonbury Probus Club

Thursday 16th January, Laki Marangos arranged for 17 members of Chanctonbury Probus Club, to meet at the Black Horse pub, Findon, for its annual skittles event. Although “just a friendly”, the top team consisted of Ray Gatward, Zena Hiscoke (both the top scorers), Sue Brett and Alison Hooker, who were all rewarded with a “tipple” of their choice. Later everybody retired to the restaurant for an excellent meal and to discuss their particular tactics and skills (excuses for some low scores!!