Antique and Collectors Fair in East Dean
An Antique and Collectors Fair will be held on Sunday, October 20 at The East Dean & Friston Village Hall near Eastbourne. Doors open 9:30am until 2pm. Admission £1
This well-received local event is held bi-annually in aid of the local Bowling Club.
There will be many exciting and unusual gifts for sale, including: Glass, China, Jewellery and many other unusual items.
There is easy parking and there will be tea, coffee, cakes and other refreshments available
Enquiries: 01323 423137
