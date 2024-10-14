Antique and Collectors Fair in East Dean

An Antique and Collectors Fair will be held on Sunday, October 20 at The East Dean & Friston Village Hall near Eastbourne. Doors open 9:30am until 2pm. Admission £1

This well-received local event is held bi-annually in aid of the local Bowling Club.

There will be many exciting and unusual gifts for sale, including: Glass, China, Jewellery and many other unusual items.

There is easy parking and there will be tea, coffee, cakes and other refreshments available

Admission is £1.

Enquiries: 01323 423137

