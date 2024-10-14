Antique and Collectors Fair in East Dean

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Antique and Collectors Fair will be held on Sunday, October 20 at The East Dean & Friston Village Hall near Eastbourne. Doors open 9:30am until 2pm. Admission £1

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This well-received local event is held bi-annually in aid of the local Bowling Club.

There will be many exciting and unusual gifts for sale, including: Glass, China, Jewellery and many other unusual items.

There is easy parking and there will be tea, coffee, cakes and other refreshments available

Admission is £1.

Enquiries: 01323 423137