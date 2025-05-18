Apuldram Roses Chichester: Exclusive opening for the National Garden Scheme
With record donations in 2024 the power of gardens and garden visits for good causes is evident. 2024 was another landmark year for the National Garden Scheme with the charity donating a record £3,501,227 from the 2024 garden opening season.
The impact of these donations to our major nursing and health beneficiaries means that thousands of people who live with health conditions such as cancer or Parkinson’s, who have poor mental health, or who struggle financially as unpaid carers, have been supported by our funding of the nurses, health professionals and case workers who support them.
Our funding has also provided support to those in the Gardens and Health sector along with Community Gardens and supported gardeners through traineeships.
Apuldram Roses
Spend a delightful afternoon listening to an informative talk on keeping your roses thriving. You will then have time to explore the rose garden, a summer paradise, especially from June to August when the roses are in full bloom. The garden transforms into a vibrant display of colours and fragrances during these months. The roses, meticulously cared for, showcase a stunning array of varieties, each with its unique charm and beauty.
Apuldram Roses Birdham Road Chichester, West Sussex PO20 7EQ is open for the National Garden Scheme Friday, June 6 and Friday, July 4, 2pm – 5pm. Admission £12 children free. Light Refreshments. Pre-booking essential on the NGS website https://ngs.org.uk
To learn more about the National Garden Scheme, discover your perfect garden or find out how to open your own garden, visit https://ngs.org.uk
NB Occasionally Garden openings have to be cancelled. Always check on the NGS website beforehand.
