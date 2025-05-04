Are you ready for Mayhem? May Day rave to be held in Hastings in support of mental heath charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

May Day Mayhem Rave

MAY DAY MAYHEM: ROUND 3

Mental Health Wellbeing Fundraiser

RAVE. RAISE. REPEAT.

Get ready to Party!!!

@ Blackbox Hastings

5th May 2025

8PM - 2AM

Come join us for a night to remember!

Tickets £6 and £6 OTD Available here https://www.skiddle.com/e/40909426

This May Day, chaos has a cause so join us for Round 3 of the most unhinged, uplifting night in Hastings — where raving meets raising for mental health

The Black Box, Jack in the Green

Powered by top local DJs bringing all the bass and energy

New sound and lighting system

Cash raffle madness

Face painting to unleash your inner rave beast

ALL proceeds go towards supporting mental health and wellbeing — come party with a purpose!

Mental Health Help Sussex

Event Page https://www.facebook.com/events/28288805874067258/

LET'S MAKE MAYHEM MEANINGFUL

#MayDayMayhem#MentalHealthRave#RaveForACause#HastingsRave#JackInTheGreen#Round3Ready

We are producing a wellbeing timetable to accessible to all so if you know of a service/workshop/class that we can add please comment below and/or email to [email protected]

#UnityInTheCommunity

We also have a poster competition:

Join the Movement: Poster Competition for Suicide Prevention Awareness

Are you a creative mind with a passion for making a difference?

Use your art to spark hope, break the silence, and save lives.

Enter our Suicide Prevention Awareness Poster Contest!

We’re looking for powerful, thoughtful, and uplifting poster designs that raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention.

Theme: "You Are Not Alone"

Your design should inspire hope, encourage conversation, and help reduce the stigma around mental health challenges.

Who Can Enter: Open to Everyone

Prizes Include:

Gift Voucher

1st £30 Voucher of choice

2nd £10 Voucher of choice

3rd £10 Voucher of choice

Feature in local awareness campaigns and events

Certificate of recognition

Your poster displayed across the community

Extended Deadline to Submit: July 14th 2025

How to Submit: Please send to [email protected]

A3 or A4 CMYK and RGB

Also a similar design that is 1000 x 1000 for social media

Together, we can be the voice that reminds someone they’re not alone.

Let your creativity be the light that guides others through the darkness.

Please include our logo and website along with our email...

https://mhhs1066.wordpress.com/

Also include this information as the main contact

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org for more ways to speak to a Samaritan.

Or if you'd prefer a shorter version:

Samaritans are here to listen, 24/7. You can call them for free on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org

#MentalHealthMatters#YouAreNotAlone#posterforhope

#competition#UnityInTheCommunity

Mental Health Help Sussex