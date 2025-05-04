Are you ready for Mayhem? May Day rave to be held in Hastings in support of mental heath charities
MAY DAY MAYHEM: ROUND 3
Mental Health Wellbeing Fundraiser
RAVE. RAISE. REPEAT.
@ Blackbox Hastings
5th May 2025
8PM - 2AM
Tickets £6 and £6 OTD Available here https://www.skiddle.com/e/40909426
This May Day, chaos has a cause so join us for Round 3 of the most unhinged, uplifting night in Hastings — where raving meets raising for mental health
The Black Box, Jack in the Green
Powered by top local DJs bringing all the bass and energy
New sound and lighting system
Cash raffle madness
Face painting to unleash your inner rave beast
ALL proceeds go towards supporting mental health and wellbeing — come party with a purpose!
Mental Health Help Sussex
Event Page https://www.facebook.com/events/28288805874067258/
LET'S MAKE MAYHEM MEANINGFUL
We are producing a wellbeing timetable to accessible to all so if you know of a service/workshop/class that we can add please comment below and/or email to [email protected]
We also have a poster competition:
Join the Movement: Poster Competition for Suicide Prevention Awareness
Are you a creative mind with a passion for making a difference?
Use your art to spark hope, break the silence, and save lives.
Enter our Suicide Prevention Awareness Poster Contest!
We’re looking for powerful, thoughtful, and uplifting poster designs that raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention.
Theme: "You Are Not Alone"
Your design should inspire hope, encourage conversation, and help reduce the stigma around mental health challenges.
Who Can Enter: Open to Everyone
Prizes Include:
Gift Voucher
1st £30 Voucher of choice
2nd £10 Voucher of choice
3rd £10 Voucher of choice
Feature in local awareness campaigns and events
Certificate of recognition
Your poster displayed across the community
Extended Deadline to Submit: July 14th 2025
How to Submit: Please send to [email protected]
A3 or A4 CMYK and RGB
Also a similar design that is 1000 x 1000 for social media
Together, we can be the voice that reminds someone they’re not alone.
Let your creativity be the light that guides others through the darkness.
Please include our logo and website along with our email...
https://mhhs1066.wordpress.com/
Also include this information as the main contact
When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org for more ways to speak to a Samaritan.
Or if you'd prefer a shorter version:
Samaritans are here to listen, 24/7. You can call them for free on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org
Mental Health Help Sussex