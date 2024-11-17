Are you thinking of learning bridge?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These might be some of the reasons: 1. It promotes an active mind with no age limit – improving both logical thinking and memory. 2. It is social – you meet like-minded people. 3. It is a fun pastime that is not expensive.

Eastbourne Bridge Club might have a course to suit you.

We are running a fast-track course for beginners (10 lessons on Saturday morning 10.00 – 12.30, starting January 11, 2025).

For more information see our website www.eastbournebridgeclub.co.uk (google ‘Eastbourne Bridge Club’) or email [email protected]