Are you thinking of learning bridge?
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
These might be some of the reasons: 1. It promotes an active mind with no age limit – improving both logical thinking and memory. 2. It is social – you meet like-minded people. 3. It is a fun pastime that is not expensive.
Eastbourne Bridge Club might have a course to suit you.
We are running a fast-track course for beginners (10 lessons on Saturday morning 10.00 – 12.30, starting January 11, 2025).
For more information see our website www.eastbournebridgeclub.co.uk (google ‘Eastbourne Bridge Club’) or email [email protected]