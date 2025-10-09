Ariel Company Theatre announces dazzling autumn production of Bugsy Malone

Ariel Company Theatre is thrilled to announce its forthcoming production of the much-loved musical Bugsy Malone — a show guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages. Renowned for delivering theatre of the highest standard, Ariel promises a vibrant and entertaining performance that will light up the stage this autumn.

The production will run from Thursday 30th October to Sunday 2nd November at the New Bury Theatre, Hurstpierpoint College. Evening performances take place at 6.30pm, with a Saturday matinee on 1st November at 2.00pm and a relaxed performance on Sunday 2nd November at 11.00am.

Set within the historic grounds of Hurstpierpoint College, the theatre provides a beautiful and atmospheric backdrop, making the trip a memorable experience in its own right. With performances running over half-term, Bugsy Malone offers the perfect opportunity for families to enjoy a lively, feel-good outing together.

Featuring a live band and a talented cast drawn from across the county, this dynamic new staging brings Alan Parker’s timeless score to life with infectious energy and charm.

Ariel has a proud tradition of nurturing young talent, with many former performers going on to achieve great success. When Bugsy Malone was last staged by Ariel in 2008, the cast included future stars such as Lizzie Bea (Hairspray), Thomas Ball (Britain’s Got Talent finalist), Tim Innes (Kingsman, Netflix), and Will Carey (The Book of Mormon UK tour).

This autumn, audiences are once again invited to discover the next generation of rising stars in Ariel’s dazzling production of Bugsy Malone.

Tickets are available now: Book here