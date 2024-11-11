Armed Forces mural unveiled on Remembrance Sunday
The mural created at the Royal British Legion club in Victoria Road was unveiled following the remembrance day service by Tim Cobb, a Deputy Lieutenant for East Sussex.
The mural has taken its creator Amy Semark more than 200 hours to complete the tribute which comprises scenes with links to clubs history and it’s ex-forces members. “It has been a privilege to spend time creating this mural for the legion and the wider community” said Amy.
The branches Chairman Peter Moulding commented “On behalf of Polegate Royal British Legion I express my sincere gratitude to Amy for her time creating this mural, which has brought the club and the branch closer together.
"I hope this now becomes the backdrop for our community to meet here together.” Cllr Dan Dunbar Mayor of Polegate added “It was a privilege to have Tim Cobb, Deputy Lieutenant join us in Polegate this Remembrance Sunday to unveil this amazing mural created by Amy”.