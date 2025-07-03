Arriving in time for the summer holidays, Escapes announces free screenings of animated adventure film Savages

Escapes will host free nationwide screenings of Savages on Monday 21st July and Tuesday 22nd July, ahead of its general release on Friday 1st August

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Escapes, supported by the BFI awarding National Lottery funding, continues its mission to celebrate the magic of independent cinema with its latest unmissable release: Savages, a visually rich French animated film that’s as a feast for the eyes and full of heart. With two exclusive screenings on Monday 21st and Tuesday 22nd July, ahead of its general release on Friday 1st August, everyone is invited to dive into this heartwarming and thrilling adventure - entirely for free.

Directed with striking visual flair, Savages blends stunning hand-drawn animation with a heartfelt story about identity, courage, and standing up for what matters. It’s a perfect pick for those passionate about the planet, social justice, and meaningful storytelling, and is the next film from Claude Barras,director of Academy Award nominated My Life as a Courgette. With its timely environmental themes, strong young protagonists, and accessible visual style, Savages is particularly likely to resonate with Gen Z and children alike, making it an inspiring watch for kids, teens and families ready to explore big ideas together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film follows Keria, a courageous young girl living on the forest’s edge, who is suddenly thrust into an epic journey when she’s entrusted with a rescued baby orangutan. When her cousin Selaï arrives fleeing violent conflict between his nomadic family and loggers, the two children and their adorable, mischievous orangutan companion must fight to protect their home. What unfolds is an emotionally charged, coming-of-age adventure filled with heart, humour, and high-stakes heroism.

Savages screening

Releasing just as the UK school summer holidays begin, Savages is perfect for young audiences looking for a fresh, fun, and thought-provoking way to start their break. Whether passionate about the environment, a lover of animation, or just searching for a unique experience, Escapes offers a great night out, without having to spend a penny.

Please note that this is an evening event and you need to be 16 or over to book a ticket. Anyone under 16 needs to be accompanied by an adult.

Since its launch in February 2024, Escapes has brought over 115,000 people back to local cinemas with bold, conversation-starting films and free nationwide screenings. Following crowd-pleasers like The Surfer with Nicolas Cage, Penguin Lessons, and the recent hit Lollipop, the journey continues with Savages — a must-see film that dares to dream big and speak loud.

Tickets for Savages are FREE and available now at: https://escapes.cinematik.app/