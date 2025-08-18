Art bonus for Lewes Ride + Striders

A real treat is in store for Ride + Stride participants who head to Lewes and surrounding villages on September 13 this year, as the annual fundraiser coincides with the district’s fabulous Artwave festival.

The following churches are all hosting exhibitions during the festival, making them inspiring destinations for Ride+ Stride fundraisers. Most of the exhibitions are open from 11am to 5pm on September 13.

Artwave, which involves hundreds of artists and makers exhibiting at venues all over the district, is running from September 6 to 21 and you can download the full brochure here.

All Saints, Laughton

Weaving and textiles, jewellery and silversmithing, landscapes, still life and portraits are all on show with tea and cakes on offer at this lovely Grade I listed, ancient, medieval church. info here: https://www.lrcchurches.co.uk/events.html

St Nicholas Church, Iford

This atmospheric 11th-century church is hosting an eclectic exhibition by Iford and Swanborough artists including paintings, prints, sculpture, jewellery, textiles, ceramics and garden structures. Tea, cake on offer. Free parking.

St John the Evangelist, Piddinghoe

Nine artists will be featured at the Piddinghoe exhibition including basket-making, ceramics, flowers, jewellery, painting, papier-mâché, textiles and woodturning.

St Anne’s Church, High Street, Lewes

On the site of a medieval anchorite cell, the Anchored in Silence exhibition will feature indoor and outdoor works in wood, metal, glass, stone, clay and textile. The artists include Rachael Nicholson, John Meikle, Amanda Sumpter, Kate McMinnies, Jane Sarre and Roz Cran.

St Michael, Lewes

Clay Paper Shuttle at St Michael in Lewes features Fleur (ceramicist), Louise (weaver), Robert (artist), Rachael (sculptor) and plus guest makers. Refreshments. As the church puts it, “Eat cake. Breathe art.”

Old Hamsey Church, Hamsey, Lewes

Old Hamsey Church is hosting This Land of Ours, an exhibition featuring prints and sculptures by British artist Keith A. Pettit. Pettit's artwork draws inspiration from the natural world, particularly his native Sussex landscape. Keith will be on-site during Ride + Stride day from 11am to 5pm.

St Andrew’s, Alfriston

A rare opportunity to see the work of gifted sculptor John Roberts is in store for Ride + Stride participants who head to St Andrew’s, Alfriston. Uncrated will be the first exhibition of Roberts’s work in nearly 20 years and is taking place from September 7-21. See our earlier story here.

Ride + Stride

Nationally, Ride + Stride raises more than £1.5 million and is by far our biggest fundraiser of the year. It plays a vital role in enabling the Trust to help churches throughout East and West Sussex. For more information on how you can take part and support your local church by getting sponsored on September 13, please see our Ride + Stride page.