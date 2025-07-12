Art exhibition at the Three Legs Brewery and Taproom, Bexhill - paintings by Ruth Cowell

The imaginative and enterprising Three Legs Brewery and Taproom in Bexhill known for it's excellent beer, good wine, great music and a very convivial atmosphere plus quiz nights, art exhibitions and live music now has an exhibition on of contemporary figuerative paintings by Sedlescombe artist Ruth Cowell.

"After moving from London to East Sussex, firstly to Robertsbridge and then to Sedlescombe I fell in love with the beautiful countryside. I've drawn and painted for as long as I can remember and have been fortunate over the years to continue to persue my passion. Colour and pattern have helped shape my figurative compositions. I work in my studio at home where I look onto fields and wooded hills. My surroundings have always inspired me whether flowers in the garden, trees in the woods or fruit on the table. I work from drawings and photographs and often find ideas when on holiday, more recently Greece and France have been a source of inspiration. Influences on my work range from seventeenth century Spanish still life to Edward Hopper and David Hockney. My paintings often take a long time to produce as mostly I build the colours up in thin layers of oil paint. My hope is that the viewer will find joy in my work."

Ruth Cowell studied Fine Art at Goldsmiths College, Wimbledon School of Art and then she won a French Government Scholarship to study painting and printmaking in Montpellier. It was here that Ruth discovered the light and colour of the south of France, which has stayed with her ever since. Later she worked at the Wallace Collection in London researching paintings in the collection which gave her an interest in French nineteenth century Orientalist painting.

Over the years Ruth has exhibited in London and the south of England, as well as in France and the U.S.A. Her work is in private collections in the United Kingdom, France, Greece, Australia, Canada, the Philippinea and the U.S.A.

My Way Home

Exhibition continues until 30th August 2025

The Three Legs Brewery and Taproom

26 Beeching Road, Bexhill, East sussex TN39 3LI

Open Thursday 3-9pm, Friday 3-10pm, Saturday 12-10pm