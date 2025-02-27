Art Exhibition in aid of animals in the UK and overseas to be held in Rottingdean

54 artists from around the country have contributed paintings and sculptures. Artists include Dr Marc Abrahams OBE, or 'Marc the Vet', author, broadcaster, TV personality and animal welfare campaigner based at The Mewes Vets in Rottingdean, Romany Mark Bruce, painter and creator of the Brighton AIDS Memorial, and Sarah Sellers a Rottingdean resident who is the daughter of the late Peter Sellers.