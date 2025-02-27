Art Exhibition in aid of animals in the UK and overseas to be held in Rottingdean

By karen Lippitt
Contributor
Published 27th Feb 2025, 08:39 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 09:28 BST
Fundraiser for Animals 26th March - 6th April 2025 Helping Paws presents DOWN TO THE BONE 2, a collective art exhibition to raise funds for animals in the UK and overseas. 26 March - 6th April. Wed – Sat 10am – 4pm: Sun 1pm – 4pm (Closed Mon & Tues). The Grange Gallery, The Green Rottingdean, BN2 7HA.

54 artists from around the country have contributed paintings and sculptures. Artists include Dr Marc Abrahams OBE, or 'Marc the Vet', author, broadcaster, TV personality and animal welfare campaigner based at The Mewes Vets in Rottingdean, Romany Mark Bruce, painter and creator of the Brighton AIDS Memorial, and Sarah Sellers a Rottingdean resident who is the daughter of the late Peter Sellers.

Helping Paws has raised almost £600,000 over 11 years, focusing on helping small rescues and rescuers both in the UK and overseas; paying for food, vets bills, neutering and providing funds for ground aid in Ukraine, Afghanistan and Gaza for example.

https://www.helpingpaws.co.uk

https://www.instagram.com/down_to_the_bone_2

https://www.facebook.com/Downtothebone2013

2 Whippets Lorna Brown

1. Contributed

2 Whippets Lorna Brown Photo: Submitted

DOWN TO THE BONE 2

2. Contributed

DOWN TO THE BONE 2 Photo: Submitted

Trubshaw Sally Muir

3. Contributed

Trubshaw Sally Muir Photo: Submitted

Furl Alan Rankle

4. Contributed

Furl Alan Rankle Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:AnimalsArtists
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice