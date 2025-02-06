Art Gallery North opens A Material World exhibition in Hailsham
After a terrific response to the ‘call for entries’, over 30 new exhibiting artists from all corners of Sussex and beyond, will be showcasing their ingenious creations demonstrating the versatility and craftsmanship found in the world of fibre arts. Textile practices include traditional and contemporary embroidery, weaving, quilt-making, knitting, hand and machine stitching, crochet, fabric printing, macrame and more!
Material World will run until 22nd March before the Gallery closes to rehang their Springtime Open Call exhibition titled ‘New Beginnings’ which opens on the 29th March. Interested artists are invited to enter the Open Call and can find out more at https://artgallerynorth.co.uk/2025/01/13/call-for-artists-spring-open-call-2025-new-beginnings/
Further information can be found at www.artgallerynorth.co.uk or by following the Gallery on Instagram and Facebook. Alternatively, please email Exhibitions Manager Emma Donovan at [email protected]
Gallery Opening Hours:
Tues & Weds 10am to 1pm
Thurs to Sat 10am to 4pm