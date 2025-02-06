Art Gallery North opens A Material World exhibition in Hailsham

Gallery North’s first art exhibition of the year ‘Material World’ opens on the 15th February and offers visitors an intriguing selection of contemporary textile art from 34 resident, guest and emerging artists.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a terrific response to the ‘call for entries’, over 30 new exhibiting artists from all corners of Sussex and beyond, will be showcasing their ingenious creations demonstrating the versatility and craftsmanship found in the world of fibre arts. Textile practices include traditional and contemporary embroidery, weaving, quilt-making, knitting, hand and machine stitching, crochet, fabric printing, macrame and more!

Material World will run until 22nd March before the Gallery closes to rehang their Springtime Open Call exhibition titled ‘New Beginnings’ which opens on the 29th March. Interested artists are invited to enter the Open Call and can find out more at https://artgallerynorth.co.uk/2025/01/13/call-for-artists-spring-open-call-2025-new-beginnings/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further information can be found at www.artgallerynorth.co.uk or by following the Gallery on Instagram and Facebook. Alternatively, please email Exhibitions Manager Emma Donovan at [email protected]

Material World Art Exhibition

Gallery Opening Hours:

Tues & Weds 10am to 1pm

Thurs to Sat 10am to 4pm