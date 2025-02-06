Art Gallery North opens A Material World exhibition in Hailsham

By Emma Donovan
Contributor
Published 6th Feb 2025, 12:44 BST
Updated 6th Feb 2025, 12:52 BST
Gallery North’s first art exhibition of the year ‘Material World’ opens on the 15th February and offers visitors an intriguing selection of contemporary textile art from 34 resident, guest and emerging artists.

After a terrific response to the ‘call for entries’, over 30 new exhibiting artists from all corners of Sussex and beyond, will be showcasing their ingenious creations demonstrating the versatility and craftsmanship found in the world of fibre arts. Textile practices include traditional and contemporary embroidery, weaving, quilt-making, knitting, hand and machine stitching, crochet, fabric printing, macrame and more!

Material World will run until 22nd March before the Gallery closes to rehang their Springtime Open Call exhibition titled ‘New Beginnings’ which opens on the 29th March. Interested artists are invited to enter the Open Call and can find out more at https://artgallerynorth.co.uk/2025/01/13/call-for-artists-spring-open-call-2025-new-beginnings/

Further information can be found at www.artgallerynorth.co.uk or by following the Gallery on Instagram and Facebook. Alternatively, please email Exhibitions Manager Emma Donovan at [email protected]

Material World Art Exhibitionplaceholder image
Material World Art Exhibition

Gallery Opening Hours:

Tues & Weds 10am to 1pm

Thurs to Sat 10am to 4pm

