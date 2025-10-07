Art in the Glasshouse, Horsham

“Flooded with filtered natural light, the Glasshouse makes a terrific showcase for art at this time of year”, says ASA spokesman Tim Wheeler. “Whether it’s paintings, sculpture or pottery, every piece of work is shown at its best, with no dark corners to obscure colour, texture or detail.”

In total 336 items, ranging in price from £20 to £1,500, are available for visitors to browse and enjoy, and every piece of art is for sale. All of them are the work of artists based across West and East Sussex or with close associations with the county, and the ASA annual show has been described by a visitor as “one of the best regional exhibitions of its kind in the country”. Staged for many years at the Drill Hall in Horsham town centre, the show has moved out to Camelia Botnar following the sale of the hall to new owners earlier this year.

Admission to the exhibition is free (printed catalogues are available for £2), and there is ample free on-site parking as well as a café and all the other amenities to be expected of a garden centre. The show is open 9.30am to 5pm daily (10am to 4pm on Sunday), and closes at 2.30pm on the final day, Saturday October 18.

• The Camelia Botnar Garden Centre is in Littleworth Lane, Horsham RH13 8NA, just south of the A272 and near the A24/A272 junction at Buck Barn. For more details about the ASA, see its website at www.associationofsussexartists.co.ukor find it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AssociationofSussexArtists and Instagram at www.instagram.com/associationofsussexartists.

1 . Contributed Newly set up in the Main Glasshouse at the Camelia Botnar Garden Centre, the Association of Sussex Artists’ Annual Exhibition features well over 300 artworks by some 100 artists. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The show features some gorgeous still-life paintings, among many other subjects. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Wildlife is a regular theme for ASA members. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Landscapes are a perennially popular and evocative subject in the exhibition. Photo: Submitted