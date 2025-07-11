Art of Comedy Stand-Up Beginners Course comes to Newhaven

International Comedy Star Comes To Newhaven

During this two-day course, students will learn how to come up with comedy material, to structure and edit writing and to connect with and perform to an audience. At the end of the course, participants will have the opportunity to perform a short set in a showcase to a live audience.

Hillcrest Centre, Bay Vue Road, Newhaven, BN9 9LH

Session one: Saturday 6th September 2025, Midday - 4pm

Session two: Sunday 7th September 2025, 2pm - 6pm

The host and tutor is Nik Coppin, an internationally renowned professional stand-up comedian and producer, who over the last 20 years has performed with the likes of Michael McIntyre, Sarah Millican, Jimmy Carr, Mickey Flanagan, Reginald D Hunter and Henning Wehn, as well being a regular at many of the major comedy fringes and festivals such as Edinburgh, Adelaide, Perth, Brighton, Melbourne, New Zealand, Singapore and Hollywood and performed all over Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia and North America.

To sign up go to Art of Comedy Stand-Up Beginners Course Tickets, Sat 6 Sep 2025 at 12:00 | Eventbrite