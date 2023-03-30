10 exciting creative projects receive funding for 2023 from Adur and Worthing Trust

Ten arts projects have received funding from the 2023 Creative Commissions grant scheme run by Adur and Worthing Trust. Taking place throughout the year, they include creative sessions at Highdown Gardens, printmaking festivals, podcasts and choir concerts for the King’s Coronation.

Now in its sixth round of grant-making, this year’s Creative Commissions attracted a high number of varied applications and the successful bids demonstrate the sheer variety of creative people and talent in the area.

Karen Simporis, trust chair, said: "If only we had more money we could support more of the 24 applications we received! It was really hard to choose but we think we’ve got a great line-up for the coming year, including a special programme of events at Colonnade House during Worthing Festival week, June 10 to 18 - more about this soon!”

The aim of the Creative Commissions is to highlight the diversity of talent that exists in Adur and Worthing, to support innovative ideas the public can enjoy and to support locally-based creatives, including people who have not received funding before.

2 . Sustainability Through Children’s Voices Artist and educator Alison Wain will partner with local artists and environmental organisations to host sessions at beaches in Adur. This process will be documented through film to create a documentary highlighting children’s voices, thoughts and ideas on environmental issues. Photo: Adur and Worthing Trust

3 . Postcards for Disability Pride Month Worthing Service users at Friends of Independent Lives are getting ready to share their stories and lived experiences through a series of workshops developing a series of postcards. The postcards will be distributed during Disability Pride Month in July across Worthing. Photo: Adur and Worthing Trust

4 . Spring Discover Days Highdown Gardens will host interactive creative workshops and events this spring. The team is inviting children and families to enjoy the gardens with a variety of engaging workshops and activities, featuring Rainbow Shakespeare Theatre, Figment Arts, Creative Waves and more. Photo: Adur and Worthing Trust