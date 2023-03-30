10 exciting creative projects receive funding for 2023 from Adur and Worthing Trust
Ten arts projects have received funding from the 2023 Creative Commissions grant scheme run by Adur and Worthing Trust. Taking place throughout the year, they include creative sessions at Highdown Gardens, printmaking festivals, podcasts and choir concerts for the King’s Coronation.
Now in its sixth round of grant-making, this year’s Creative Commissions attracted a high number of varied applications and the successful bids demonstrate the sheer variety of creative people and talent in the area.
Karen Simporis, trust chair, said: "If only we had more money we could support more of the 24 applications we received! It was really hard to choose but we think we’ve got a great line-up for the coming year, including a special programme of events at Colonnade House during Worthing Festival week, June 10 to 18 - more about this soon!”
The aim of the Creative Commissions is to highlight the diversity of talent that exists in Adur and Worthing, to support innovative ideas the public can enjoy and to support locally-based creatives, including people who have not received funding before.