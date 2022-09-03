A new contemporary art gallery opens in Newhaven - all you need to know

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Marsh - Hullabaloo, 2021

Spokeswoman Charlotte Parsons said it would put “the town on the map of cultural destinations along the Sussex coast”: “Newhaven Art Space is the brainchild of Helen Turner and Nick Marsh, the experienced artists and educators behind Newhaven Art Projects (NAP) and the long-running Newhaven Open Call, which has seen dozens of artists exhibit their work at various pop-up locations around the town.

“NAP have been busy developing a disused retail unit on the High Street as a fully accessible, artist-led space to be enjoyed by both local residents and visitors. Invited curators and educators will deliver a rolling calendar of exhibitions bringing notable artists to the town while also offering a programme of art workshops and other events.

“All of this activity will be free to attend and increase access to both art and education, building on the work that Nick and Helen, together with another local artist Nick Bush, have undertaken in the town over the past several years.”

Charlotte added: “Newhaven Art Space is being supported by the BN9 Programme, a project aimed at the creative arts and funded by Newhaven Enterprise Zone and overseen by Towner Eastbourne.

“Additionally, local businesses including Boutique Modern and Mike Stimpson have weighed in with support.”

The gallery opens on Saturday, September 3 with an exhibition of work by the founding artists and will be open Thursday-Saturday each week. See newhavenartprojects.co.uk.

Charlotte added: “The new gallery will be an exciting addition to Newhaven High Street and represents a significant investment in the cultural life of the town. With Towner Eastbourne hosting the Turner Prize in 2023, Newhaven is well positioned to benefit from the creative ripples it will create, with Newhaven Art Space set to be at the centre of activity.”