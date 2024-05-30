A series of colourful murals have transformed this East Sussex coastal town

This month-long celebration will see a schedule of events, workshops, walks, and community gatherings taking place in multiple locations across the East Sussex port town.

At the centre of the festival will be a series of large-scale public artworks created by 13 artists who have been specially commissioned to paint all over town.

This diverse range of murals reflect the community, landscape, nature, and history of the town and will be on permanent display across Newhaven.

The murals are by: Amber Elise, Annie Frost Nicholson, Anthony Burrill, Bec Dennison AKA Bullet on a String, Dave Bain, Lee Eelus, Ellie Fryer, Gary Stranger, Paris 68 Redux, Paul Farrell, See Creatures, Supermundane, Survival Techniques.

In addition to the public mural programme, there will be a colourful series of ‘paste-up ’artworks created by created by local, regional and national artists on display across the town and at Charleston in Lewes.

Paste-ups have a rich history based in the global street art movement, traditionally allowing artists to communicate their message to a wide audience via the use of unsanctioned public spaces.

Community is at the core of Look Again Newhaven and over the last 12 months the project has run events for residents, funded a youth collective for 14-25 year olds, and provided free workshops for Newhaven’s four primary schools, secondary school and East Sussex College.

Co-organiser Anthony Peters said: “Look Again Newhaven is a project employing optimistic and colourful murals, and paste-up installations, intended to bring joy and inspiration to the town’s residents, and to encourage new visitors to come along and enjoy an industrial town they may have previously overlooked. “

1 . Look Again Supergraphics Festival Cat Wall, Johnnie Bassett Photo: Johnnie Bassett

2 . Look Again Supergraphics Festival Lee Eelus, Reach For The Sun. Photo: Photo: Lee Pennington

3 . Look Again Supergraphics Festival See Creatures Fish, Anthony Peters Photo: Anthony Peters