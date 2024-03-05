Art Exhibition at the Birley Centre, Eastbourne. (Eastbourne College)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sue Branch and Sue Clarke are exhibiting there art work at the Birley Centre, Carlisle Road, which is part of Eastborne College, during April.

The exhibition will be open each weekend during April from 11am to 4pm.Sue Branch is known for her Sussex Downland landscapes and seascapes and Sue Clarke for her digital photographs of the Eastbourne area.