Art Exhibition at the Birley Centre, Eastbourne. (Eastbourne College)
Both Sue Branch and Sue Clarke are artists. Sue Branch paints predominantly landscapes and seascapes in oil, of the Sussex Downland. Sue Clarke is a photographer and digitises her work to show how she sees the Sussex area.
Sue Branch and Sue Clarke are exhibiting there art work at the Birley Centre, Carlisle Road, which is part of Eastborne College, during April.
The exhibition will be open each weekend during April from 11am to 4pm.Sue Branch is known for her Sussex Downland landscapes and seascapes and Sue Clarke for her digital photographs of the Eastbourne area.
All work is for sale and there will be greetings cards and prints for sale as well.