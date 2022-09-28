Art from Laura and Nate in Seaford show of seascapes

Laura Callaghan

From Wednesday, September 28-Sunday, October 9, they are offering contemporary seascape paintings and artworks inspired by the local coastal area. The exhibition is free to attend. The artists will be selling their artwork.

Laura said: “The art exhibition showcases the splendour of the seas, beaches and shorelines of Sussex, to highlight the beauty of our coastal environment.”

Nate is a Brighton-based artist. He works both plein air and within the comforts of his studio located on Brighton seafront.

Living in Brighton and often working out of his seafront studio, inspiration comes from the beauty in nature, our surroundings, the spaces we inhabit, he says.

Laura Callaghan is also a Brighton-based artist.

Mixtures of media are at the heart of her artistic output and are particularly inspired by the natural world. The ever-changing vistas from her home in Saltdean, from sunrise to sunset, are a constant source of inspiration, she explains.

This exhibition represents the first time they have come together to share their complementary seascapes and skyscapes side by side in a dedicated show of paintings.

There is a Meet and Greet event, to meet both artists, on Sunday, October 2 from 2pm to 5pm, with refreshments served.

“This is an opportunity to meet with and chat with the artists about their work and inspiration,” Laura said. “There is also an informal open rehearsal concert of folk music by the Saltdean Ceilidh Band in the Crypt undercroft on Friday, September 30 between 11am and 1pm. Free concert.”

Also coming up, art-pop band 10cc are back in Eastbourne at the Congress Theatre on October 15.

Spokeswoman Hannah Terry said: “Having achieved number one singles with I’m Not In Love, Rubber Bullets, and Dreadlock Holiday, 10cc have sold over 15 million records in the UK, with 11 top 10 hits under their belt.

"Recently, the band released a 46-track compilation album, The Things We Do For Live – 10cc, The Ultimate Hits and Beyond, which includes the classic hits, live tracks, Godley & Crème hits, a previously unreleased song and hits Graham Gouldman wrote for other artists such as the Hollies, the Yardbirds and Herman’s Hermits.

“They have toured the world extensively since their formation, performing to over 60,000 people at British Summer Time in Hyde Park and at the Royal Albert Hall and London Palladium in recent years. They will also be embarking on tours of Europe, Australia and New Zealand in the near future.