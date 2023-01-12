Michael Clarence is the latest artist to receive a prestigious Freelands Fellowship to work for a year within University of Brighton's school of art and media.

The Freelands Foundation funds painting fellowships that send leading early-career artists for a year to a trio of UK universities: University of Brighton, Bath Spa University and Manchester Metropolitan University. The fellowships run a full calendar year and provide recipients with a £20,000 bursary alongside designated studio space, a teaching mentor, opportunities to work with and teach students, plus a solo exhibition.

Each year's fellowship artists from all three universities also hold a group exhibition. The 2022 Fellows showcase – entitled Cuckoo - will open on January 17 2023 at the Freelands Foundation in central London, and will bring together Brighton 2022 Freelands Fellow Daniel Pettitt with artists Alex Crocker and Zac Bradley.

Michael comes to the south coast from Scotland, where he gained a first class honours BA in painting at Gray's School of Art in Aberdeen, followed by a BA in sculpture/environmental art at the Glasgow School of Art. He has exhibited regularly across Scotland, including three exhibitions this year – most recently, a solo show at Glasgow Project Room.

Michael took up his fellowship at the University of Brighton on January 9 and will be mentored by Alexander Pollard, senior lecturer in the school of art and media. Alexander also previously studied at Glasgow School of Art, before doing postgraduate research at London's Goldsmiths College.

Michael said: “The Freelands Studio Fellowship offers a unique and life-changing opportunity to develop my practice while gaining valuable hands-on teaching experience at the University of Brighton's School of Art and Media.

