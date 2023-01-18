Jackie Bent is exhibiting for the very first time at Colonnade House in Worthing with Jackie Bent: Evoke Your Senses (January 24-28, 10am-5pm).

Work by Jackie Bent

Spokeswoman Paula Tollett said: “Jackie moved from Worthing to London a few years ago and is an up-and-coming local contemporary artist that specialises in acrylic pouring and resin work. You can come and enjoy Jackie’s wonderful creations for a week from January 24-28.

“Acrylic pouring art is a technique using methods and tools which enable the designs to flow and colours to merge. Acrylic pouring is a process where time, temperature and a good eye with colour combinations hold the key to fabulous results.

“After being introduced to acrylic pouring through her daughter, Jackie began experimenting with the technique in August 2021 and found it to be extremely therapeutic and quite addictive. She now uses this process to create abstract patterns, never working in particular themes, but instead working on the premise of what Jackie’s mind creates in the moment.”

Jackie finds all art therapeutic and when working on a project, she is listening to music which helps with her creativity. Jackie said: “Art is an experience of discovery, technique and emotion. Each piece has its own individual quality. Art evokes something different to everybody, be it humour, sadness, fear, elation, calmness, transporting your mind, triggering a memory, even enabling a sensory experience. If it touches you in some way, art has done its job!”

Paula added: “Jackie has begun to draw inspiration and visuals from her environment, the surrounding seascape and the glorious green spaces to give depth to the movement of her creations. Jackie has a history of creativity which progressed through cake-baking and decorating, sewing projects, upcycling furniture. She studied art at school gaining an A level qualification, and that’s where it ended. Therefore all her work is self taught and with her imagination and creativity she can develop some alluring and thought-provoking pieces.

