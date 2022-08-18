Association of Sussex Artists offer annual exhibition in Horsham - where and when

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spokesman Mick Oakey said: “Featuring 300 works by professional and amateur artists from across East and West Sussex, the free-to-visit event offers art-lovers the opportunity to browse and buy — everything is for sale and nothing has previously been exhibited in Horsham. Visitors can also chat to the artists themselves who will be acting as stewards throughout the nine-day show.”

ASA chairman Tim Wheeler added: “We’re so delighted to be exhibiting at the Drill Hall once again.

“It’s such a spacious, light, airy venue, and it has the big bonus of being within easy walking distance of Horsham’s central shopping area and car parks.

“The event’s fine art award prizes are being sponsored by prominent local lettings and estate agents Brock Taylor, which has a long-established programme of supporting community events, charities, schools and organisations.

“We are most grateful to Brock Taylor for their continued sponsorship. They have been with us since 2017, despite challenging times for everyone over more recent years, including, of course, the Covid pandemic.

“As well as the main awards, judged by an independent panel, there are two People’s Choice prizes, which give visitors to the exhibition a chance to vote for their favourite artworks.”

ASA Patron Lady Emma Barnard, of Parham House, who has recently been appointed Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, commended the members of the ASA “whose creativity, talent and hard work shine through the exhibition.”

Lady Emma added: “It is a great joy to witness such diversity and strength of talent in Sussex and very encouraging to witness the fact that the arts are so alive and flourishing across our beautiful county”.

Founded in 1928, the ASA attracts members from across the community, working in a variety of media including oil, watercolour, gouache, pastel, pencil, charcoal; and in the 3D section stone, wood, bronze, earthenware, pewter and porcelain.

The Association of Sussex Artists’ Annual Exhibition, showcasing the work of more than 70 individual artists, will be held in the Drill Hall, Denne Road, Horsham, RH12 1JF from August 19 to 27.

It is open 10.30am to 5pm daily, except for Saturday August 27 when the doors will close at 3.30pm.

Entry is free. For more details of the ASA, see its website at www.associationofsussexartists.co.uk or find it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AssociationofSussexArtists and Instagram at www.instagram.com/associationofsussexartists.