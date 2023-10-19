'Beating the Bounds' at Inspection Pit, East Harting
Inspection Pit is excited to present 'Beating the Bounds', an exhibition of two London-based artists: Finlay Abbott Ellwood (b. 1996) and Rhian Harris-Mussi (b. 1997), curated by Will Vetch (b. 1996).
This exhibition takes its title from an old English custom - Beating the Bounds - which traditionally involves communally walking the parish boundary, swatting local landmarks with branches in order to draw and maintain a shared mental map.
Through the collective act of walking, communities are able to record the history of a place, share the melody and words of songs, tell stories and pass on local traditions, preserving them all in a vat of regional memory.
Beating the Bounds will be open from 11 November until 15 December 2023, at Inspection Pit, East Harting.
To visit the exhibition please book via the website.