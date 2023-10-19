'Beating the Bounds' at Inspection Pit, East Harting

Inspection Pit is excited to present 'Beating the Bounds', an exhibition of two London-based artists: Finlay Abbott Ellwood (b. 1996) and Rhian Harris-Mussi (b. 1997), curated by Will Vetch (b. 1996).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This exhibition takes its title from an old English custom - Beating the Bounds - which traditionally involves communally walking the parish boundary, swatting local landmarks with branches in order to draw and maintain a shared mental map.

Through the collective act of walking, communities are able to record the history of a place, share the melody and words of songs, tell stories and pass on local traditions, preserving them all in a vat of regional memory.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beating the Bounds will be open from 11 November until 15 December 2023, at Inspection Pit, East Harting.