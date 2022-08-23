Bexhill Artists' Workspace show over the Bank Holiday weekend

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evening Dusk at the Port - watercolour by Kerry Bennett

Spokeswoman Rosemary Hodge said: “There will be a wide range of both art and crafts. All work will be for sale and entrance to the exhibition will be free.

"The group has been in existence since 1998 and provides facilities for local artists and craftspeople of any ability to come together to work with like-minded people to develop their skills. lt offers life drawing, portrait painting, workshops in various techniques and subjects, outdoor drawing in the summer and includes social events. We are grateful to exhibit once again at the De La Warr, to Rother District Council for their support and very pleased the Mayor has agreed to open the exhibition for us on Saturday morning. We look forward to welcoming all visitors and potential new members to the exhibition.

"The group was founded 24 years ago in 1998 by ex-art teachers Peter Lee and Maggie Carpenter with the idea of providing facilities for all artists and craftspeople in Bexhill of any ability, who at the time were travelling to Hastings for classes.

“An inaugural exhibition was held that year on the second floor of the DLWP and thereafter at a variety of venues around the town until the Studio was made available and has been the highlight of the year for the group. This year's exhibition is being curated by founder member Maggie Carpenter and new member, the superb botanical artist Lesley Smith.

"A special additional feature will be a display of designer glass work created by Jan Warren, a much loved and greatly missed exhibitor who died two years ago. BAW members are grateful to Jan's husband for helping us to arrange this tribute.”