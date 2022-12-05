Artist Michael Frith is “clearing the decks” with a open-studio sale on December 9, 10 and 11, 11am to 4pm at Harts Farm, Hoe Lane, Bosham, PO18 8ER.

.Michael said: “The peace and quiet of lockdown coming to an end, left me wanting a return to the simplicity it had provided. The results of my endeavours over the years had begun to pile up, leading to feeling a little swamped and keen to pursue the many ideas I would like to develop further. The desire to clear the decks grew and grew.

“I had a reasonable time during this whole episode. Quarantine was short-lived what with the amazingly rapid development of a vaccine. Commissions were still coming in, more so surprisingly many from the USA. But, the desire to unburden myself of old work, creating space both mentally and physically, establishing a simplicity to look forward not backwards and begin new work became paramount. To do this I have to clear the decks!”

www.michaelfrith.com

Michael Frith

