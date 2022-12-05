.Michael said: “The peace and quiet of lockdown coming to an end, left me wanting a return to the simplicity it had provided. The results of my endeavours over the years had begun to pile up, leading to feeling a little swamped and keen to pursue the many ideas I would like to develop further. The desire to clear the decks grew and grew.
“I had a reasonable time during this whole episode. Quarantine was short-lived what with the amazingly rapid development of a vaccine. Commissions were still coming in, more so surprisingly many from the USA. But, the desire to unburden myself of old work, creating space both mentally and physically, establishing a simplicity to look forward not backwards and begin new work became paramount. To do this I have to clear the decks!”
www.michaelfrith.com
Most Popular
For most of his career, Michael has produced illustrations for most of the best known national and international newspapers and magazines. The subject matter has varied from the illustration of court cases, to food, restaurant column illustration with AA Gill to portraiture. These publications include amongst others, The Times and Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The Daily Mail, Newsweek, and Time Magazine.His larger than life portrait of Robert Maxwell at the National Portrait Gallery, led to several other commissions of well known faces