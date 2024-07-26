Brighton artist auctions painting 'worth thousands' to help restore West Sussex nature reserve

‘Spring flowering Hawthorn, near the River Adur, Sussex’ by Andrew Gifford

Andrew Gifford is a Sussex-based artist and Sussex Wildlife Trust member, who in his own words has ‘always been obsessed with nature’.

After years of painting urban scenes, Andrew returned to his roots, drawing inspiration from the natural world. His work explores the interplay of light and shadow, capturing what he describes as the “natural organic energy” of often overlooked and marginal landscapes.

Through his art, Andrew aims to shift perspectives, encouraging people to appreciate the inherent beauty and value of these spaces.

Immersing himself in Sussex's landscapes and woodlands, Andrew focuses on how light quality transforms views, meticulously building images with dense layers and dynamic, rapid mark-making.

Andrew Gifford is auctioning his painting named ‘Spring flowering Hawthorn, near the River Adur, Sussex’. The proceeds raised will be going to support Sussex Wildlife Trust's work to restore recently purchased land at Ebernoe Common nature reserve.

Andrew studied fine art at University of Newcastle and graduated with first-class honours. His work has been shown across the world to critical acclaim.

To find out more about Andrew's work please visit his Instagram page @andrew_gifford_artist and his Gallery website.