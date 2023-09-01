Brighton Seafront Through Our Eyes - new photography exhibition

Brighton Seafront Through Our Eyes is a new Photography Club display on Brighton Museum & Art Gallery’s south balcony (until Sunday, October 1).

Brighton Photo Club - pic by Rachel Poulton

Spokeswoman Caroline Sutton said: “Brighton & Hove Museums have continued their successful annual partnership with Photoworks to deliver a photography club for young people this summer.

“Photography Club is an initiative enabling 13-16 year-olds from Brighton & Hove to meet regularly, develop skills, produce photography and gain an Arts Award. The club actively targets young people who would most benefit from creative intervention, and as such many participants have additional support needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The group have been investigating spirit of place and themes of landscape, place and time with Sussex-based photographer Rachel Poulton. From this, they have been inspired to create new photographs exploring the topography of Brighton & Hove past and present. The group began by delving into the museum’s vast photography archive with its historical images of our seaside town, then going out together to photograph Brighton’s seafront as they see it now.

“Brighton is one of the most iconic coastal resorts but for the young members of Brighton Photography Club it is simply home. Through exploration of both archival images and contemporary photographs, the young people started to see Brighton from a fresh perspective.

“Comparing past and present, they noticed changes in the landscape and spotted sites that have remained the same. Familiar landmarks became more significant and so, with cameras in their hands and newly acquired photographic skills, each young person set out to capture Brighton’s distinctive spirit of place.”

Theo, a participant said: “It’s been a blast, lots and lots of fun. Being around people who also like doing this photography is a different energy. It’s really inspiring seeing the exhibitions and going around Brighton noticing all the little things and trying to make photos that are interesting. All the people in the workshop are wonderful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CEO for Brighton & Hove Museums Hedley Swain said: “This is a fantastic project for young people and we are always deeply impressed by the standard of work produced. This year they have excelled with their wonderful images of our city.”

Brighton Museum & Art Gallery, part of Brighton & Hove Museums, is one of Britain’s oldest public museums. Located in the Royal Pavilion Estate at the heart of the city’s cultural quarter, the collections showcase arts and crafts from across the world and history from Ancient Egypt to modern Brighton. Admission fee payable. Royal Pavilion Gardens, Brighton, BN1 1EE; phone 03000 290900. Open Tue-Sun, 10am-5pm, closed Mon (except Bank Holidays 10am-5pm)