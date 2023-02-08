Worthing’s Colonnade House boasts a month of artist charities and organisations sharing their work this February.

Ukrainian Artists, Young Ukraine

Spokeswoman Paula Tollett said: “This February we have a month of wonderful artists and creative charities taking over Colonnade House. We have the Ukrainian Artist Group with their exhibition Ukrainian Renaissance. Unbowed. The Ukrainian refugees’ dozen will present their culture with handmade works inspired by the unbowed spirit they have despite the tragic obstacles they live through. We have the wonderful Superstar Arts bringing their creativity back to Colonnade House with their exhibition, Portraits, Prints and More where they will be bringing their screen prints and portraits to the gallery this month.”

Coming up:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ukrainian Renaissance. Unbowed. February 7-18. Expect a range of workshops, lectures, documentaries, crafts and more over the Ukrainian Artists’ two-week group exhibition.

Sunflower Pin Masterclass, Thursday, February 9. £15. Create a Sunflower pin, using Japanese polymer clay. You will learn how to work with air dry polymer clay, how to mix colours, and most importantly how to create a stunning sunflower by yourself.

Ukraine Art and Culture Lecture. February 11, 12-1pm, £20. Kyiv-born journalist and MA in History of Arts Yaroslava Matvieienko will tell you what is so special about Ukrainian cultural heritage as well as its impact on the world’s art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Masterclass of professional Ukrainian artist collage. February 11, 2-4pm, £25. In this workshop you will use old magazines and other material to create a collaged portrait of your life.

Sunflower Masterclass, February 16, 1-3pm, £25. In this workshop you will learn how to draw a realistic sunflower using acrylic paint, learning how to make the sunflower more realistic using different colours, tones and how to add volume.