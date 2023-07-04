Busy month of exhibitions and events at Worthing’s Colonnade House

Work by Jan Barnett

Spokeswoman Paula Tollett said: “The summer months are here and we’re bringing you lots of colour and creativity this July. Join Carly Marie Brown expressing what words can’t through abstract art. Nora Young’s All About Life puts a spotlight on her figurative work. You’ll have a few days to catch the talented GCSE art students from Durrington High School with their annual best of the best show, and Jan Barnett is back showcasing her new work, Absentia. We have Carolyn McConnell and Paul Kemp with a collaborative show brought together by a random encounter. Textile artist Madelaine Hutchin will be showing a retrospective of her life's work in quilting, and bringing the month to an end is Ros Lymer, showcasing her paintings, mixed media and textile art.”

Carly Marie Brown: Symphony of the Soul, July 4-8: “Carly Marie Brown works with muted and vibrant colour palettes, using mixed media, abstract and expressionism to help her express what words can’t.

Nora Young: All About Life & Faces, July 4-16: “All About Life puts a spotlight on Nora Young’s figurative work. An unspoken conversation between life model and artist, join Nora Young to hear all about her work with life drawing. For the final weekend in Gallery one you can also experience an immersive photographic presentation from the series Faces.”

Durrington High School: Best of the Best 2023, July 11-13: “The art department at Durrington High School are back this summer showcasing the wonderful talents of their GCSE students. Students in years 10 and 11 studying fine art, photography, textiles and graphics will have their work in Colonnade House for a wonderful summer group show.”

Jan Barnett: Absentia, July 18-23: “New works inspired by personal observations in daily life and revisiting memories of past experiences is what has inspired Jan Barnett’s new work Absentia.”

Worthing, A Spirit of Place: a dialogue between two visual artists - Carolyn McConnell & Paul Kemp, July 18-23: “A collaborative show brought together through an initial random encounter is what inspired photographer Paul Kemp and fine artist Carolyn McConnell to make work describing Worthing, its character and individuality.”

Madelaine Hutchin: My Quilting Life, July 25-30: “Madelaine Hutchin will be having her retrospective exhibition at Colonnade House featuring an eclectic range of quilting and textile delights that have been collected and created from a lifetime of working with fabrics.”

Ros Lymer: Lasting Impression, July 25-30: “Using colour, shape and texture, Ros Lymer creates balance and harmony through layering media and marks to create a rich dense surface. This exhibition will showcase paintings, mixed media and textile art.”