Buxted Art Club exhibition in April

Buxted Art Club has 18 enthusiastic members with a wide variety of styles and subject matter. They are a mutually-supportive group who meet on Monday mornings at the Church Hall for a painting session followed by a picnic lunch where news and views are exchanged and the world generally set to rights.

Their next exhibition is on Friday evening from 6-8pm which is a jolly affair with a glass of wine. Saturday runs from 10.00am until 4.00pm with refreshments and home made cakes. There is ample parking right outside.

St Mary's Hall is next to St Mary's Church in Church Road approximately 400 yards from the entrance to Church Road by the Barber's, just of the High Street near the Shop where a banner will be displayed.

Buxted Art Exhibition

Every year there is a "Themed Corner" where the artists decide on a subject which everyone is free to interpret as they wish.

This year it is "Graphite". Should be interesting!