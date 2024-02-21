BREAKING

Buxted Art Club exhibition in April

This year’s Art Exhibition will be held on Friday evening April 19th from 6-8pm and Saturday, 20th April 10.00am - 4.00pm to be held in St Mary’s Hall, Church Road, Buxted TN22 5LP.
By Zoe BrownContributor
Published 21st Feb 2024, 10:55 GMT
Buxted Art Club has 18 enthusiastic members with a wide variety of styles and subject matter. They are a mutually-supportive group who meet on Monday mornings at the Church Hall for a painting session followed by a picnic lunch where news and views are exchanged and the world generally set to rights.

Their next exhibition is on Friday evening from 6-8pm which is a jolly affair with a glass of wine. Saturday runs from 10.00am until 4.00pm with refreshments and home made cakes. There is ample parking right outside.

St Mary's Hall is next to St Mary's Church in Church Road approximately 400 yards from the entrance to Church Road by the Barber's, just of the High Street near the Shop where a banner will be displayed.

Every year there is a "Themed Corner" where the artists decide on a subject which everyone is free to interpret as they wish.

This year it is "Graphite". Should be interesting!

Currently there are 18 members but they are always happy to welcome more.