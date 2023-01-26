Call for Eastbourne residents to be in a piece of art

An artist is painting in Eastbourne and wants residents to be in his piece.

Tony Parsons is holding an exhibition at the Grand Hotel (Arlington room) on February 3-4 called ‘Seaford to Bexhill’ and residents have the chance to be in one of his pieces that will be featured.

On February 2 at 12pm, Tony will set up his easel on the promenade outside Bistro Pierre and Western Lawns. Anyone in the scene will be immortalised in paint. He said: “Come for a walk, wear something colourful or do something unusual if you would like to stand out in the painting.”

According to Tony, he paints quickly and as long as it’s not too windy, will bring a big enough canvas to fit everyone in.

If you would like to attend the exhibition, the private viewing is 6pm-8pm on February 3. Email [email protected] for a ticker to the private viewing. The public day will be February 4 at 10am-5pm.