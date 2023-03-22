Carol Wagstaff and Gabi Carr combine for Steyning art show

Take Two offers a pop-up art exhibition at 93 The High Street, Steyning from March 21-25, open daily 11am-5pm, featuring the work of Carol Wagstaff and Gabi Carr.

As Carol explains: “Gabi and I have known each other for several years now and have talked of exhibiting together on many occasions, and at last here we are! Since moving to Sussex from Hertfordshire some 30 years ago I have exhibited nationally and internationally and over the past two decades I have gained awards for work that centres around humanitarian and environmental issues.

“As a conceptual multi-media artist my aim is to convey my response to these issues either through portraits, paintings, sculpture or photography. My images are drawn from the media or articles that I feel compelled to respond to. Within that I seek to find beauty. Not all is as it seems. I have featured in multiple international juried exhibitions in the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Europe and Japan. Museum exhibitions and residential projects include the Museum of Art, Chianciano, Italy, Worthing and Horsham museums and National Trust projects at Osterley Park, London, and Standen, East Sussex. My work is held in many private and corporate collections globally.”

After a career in the beauty industry and with a keen interest in all things creative, Carol decided to fulfill her ambition to embark on a foundation course, followed by a degree in fine art, graduating in 1998 with a BA (Hons).

Carol Wagstaff

Gabi Carr is a figurative/expressionist artist whose work conveys an empathetic message. Gabi works in oils, inks and watercolour, drawing and painting from her home and studio in Storrington: “To all my genres I apply sensitivity, questioning and concern for the emotional impact that day to day pressures have upon the human psyche. I often use the animal form as symbolism; the sometimes unfinished quality in my pieces leave the viewer to answer their own questions in reflection to my work. My drawings are created from a stream of consciousness. My dogs, family and friends are muses. They are readily available alongside visual aids for inspiration such as found objects and treasures from the studio and home; beautiful things and the not so beautiful… My studio practice has been evolving quietly, yet successfully with sales of prints and paintings, most recently exhibiting with the gallery Green & Stone in Fulham London in the works on paper winter exhibition and @thechelsea arts club of which I am a member.”

