"Carry On And Keep Painting!"... hold the dates for art exhibition from MAC (Meads Art Circle)
“MAC” (Meads Art Circle) was born from a group of local amateur artists who met at Catriona Millar and Roddy Phillip’s Art Class and who wanted to share their art with the local community. The class ended with the first Covid lockdown but with the first glimmers of freedom in summer 2020, several members of this indomitable band met up on Eastbourne seafront to paint “en plein air”.
Anne Schauerte and Rona Cruisey, members of the group said: “Although we have all been tested to the full over the last 18 months, we could not allow such a wonderful creative group to disperse, so in July 2020 we set up our own “weekly meet” for former members, invited others to join us and organised our own exhibiting art group.”
The MAC Exhibitions showcase what these enthusiastic artists do at their weekly painting meets and will shed light on the wonderful talent and real diversity of styles and subject matter within the group. Ten artists will be exhibiting a wide range of work including landscapes, figurative work, and abstract in a range of mediums.
At the Society of Eastbourne Artists (SEA) Exhibition at the Town Hall on 4/5 November 2023 three of our group won prizes: Fari Smith was the winner of the Andrew Forrest Memorial Trophy, Anne Mondin and Will Smith were both highly recommended by The Eastbourne Herald Trophy Team.