"Carry On And Keep Painting!"... hold the dates for art exhibition from MAC (Meads Art Circle)

You are invited to enjoy MAC’s exciting fourth exhibition of work on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 November 2023 from 10.00am – 4.00pm in St John’s Parish Hall at 4 Meads Street, Eastbourne, BN20 7QT.

“MAC” (Meads Art Circle) was born from a group of local amateur artists who met at Catriona Millar and Roddy Phillip’s Art Class and who wanted to share their art with the local community. The class ended with the first Covid lockdown but with the first glimmers of freedom in summer 2020, several members of this indomitable band met up on Eastbourne seafront to paint “en plein air”.

Anne Schauerte and Rona Cruisey, members of the group said: “Although we have all been tested to the full over the last 18 months, we could not allow such a wonderful creative group to disperse, so in July 2020 we set up our own “weekly meet” for former members, invited others to join us and organised our own exhibiting art group.”

The MAC Exhibitions showcase what these enthusiastic artists do at their weekly painting meets and will shed light on the wonderful talent and real diversity of styles and subject matter within the group. Ten artists will be exhibiting a wide range of work including landscapes, figurative work, and abstract in a range of mediums.

