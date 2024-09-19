‘Cedric Morris and Arthur Lett-Haines: A Radical Art School’ comes to Sussex in November

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charleston announces new exhibition charting the careers of two extraordinary artists who transformed the world of arts education from their home at Benton End. ‘Cedric Morris and Arthur Lett-Haines: a radical art school’ will take over Charleston’s galleries at Firle from autumn, bringing the pioneering works of both artists to Sussex.

More than just partners in art, Cedric Morris and Arthur Lett-Haines were life partners for over 60 years and together co-founded the East Anglian School of Painting and Drawing in 1937. Like the community that the Bloomsbury group created at Charleston, at their rural Suffolk home, Benton End, Morris and Lett-Haines’ fostered a creative community that lived and worked together in the countryside. Here they cultivated a sense of freedom, creativity and experimentation. This radical approach shaped the careers of many influential artists, including Prunella Clough, Lucian Freud, and Maggi Hambling, who all studied with Morris and ‘Lett’ (as Lett-Haines was known).

In the first exhibition in over 50 years to show this many of the artists’ works side by side, it will trace the shape of the artists’ lives and work. From meeting on Armistice night in 1918, to their travels in Paris in the 1920s, their experiments with abstraction, cubism and surrealism, and their biggest project together, Benton End. The exhibition features over 80 pieces from private collections and public institutions reflecting the practice of both artists across their lives together. It highlights the diversity of Morris’s artistic body of work, from expressive flower paintings and still lifes to evocative portraits and landscapes, whilst also highlighting Lett-Haines’ significant contributions to surrealist art in Britain through rarely exhibited paintings and sculptures made from unconventional materials and there also works from their renowned students,

The values the couple lived by remain pertinent today. In the conservative post-war era, they challenged prejudice and conformity, were anti-capitalist, and anti-establishment, and lived a life of kindness, creativity and nurture. Their philosophy went hand in hand with their painting and their teaching. Morris was an environmentalist and conservationist in the 1930s long before the concept had entered the public consciousness. His works relating to environmental issues, ‘protest paintings’, will be on display at Charleston, which sits nestled in the South Downs National Park designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty with stunning landscapes, rich biodiversity, and cultural heritage.

Cedric Morris, Flowers in a Portuguese Landscape, 1968. Philip Mould & Company

Nathaniel Hepburn, Director of Charleston, says: ‘This exhibition underscores the profound impact Morris and Lett-Haines had on modern art. Charleston in Firle couldn’t be a more apt location – a haven for queer love and artistic expression and a place that will have provided an unconventional education for many on how to love, live and express freely. The similarities between the two artistic communities couldn’t be more apparent.’

This exhibition is created in partnership with Gainsborough’s House. ‘Revealing Nature: The Art of Cedric Morris & Lett-Haines’, curated by Dr Patricia Hardy, is at Gainsborough’s House until November 3 2024.

Alongside this, and to coincide with the opening of a major Vanessa Bell exhibition at Milton Keynes Gallery, there will be a showcase of 10 significant portraits of Vanessa Bell by her close friend and fellow artist Duncan Grant inside the house at Charleston in Firle.