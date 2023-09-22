Celebrating Colour: Shoreham art exhibition In memory of Rosie

This November, the Skyway Gallery invites art enthusiasts to experience a heartfelt exhibition, "Celebrating Colour," spanning three weeks from November 11th, with a private view, being held on the 14th November. More than just an art event, this exhibition is a touching tribute and a promise kept.

The featured artist, Sophie Garwood, embarked on a career in teaching and family life, temporarily side-lining her artistic pursuits. However, her mother, Rosie, remained a constant source of inspiration throughout her journey.

Mother and daughter shared a profound passion for art, often exploring exhibitions together, united by their love for colour and creativity. In recent years, Rosie started her own artistic journey, creating a garden gallery and eagerly preparing for an art foundation course at Chichester. Her enthusiasm rekindled her daughter's love for painting.

Their dream of exhibiting together became a reality when Rosie showcased her work at the Skyway Gallery, just months before her illness was discovered. Unbeknownst to all, this marked her final exhibition. Rosie's life took an unexpected turn when she was diagnosed with terminal cancer in December 2019, passing away within a month.

Sophie Garwood

Rosie was more than a mother; she was her daughter's closest companion, her enduring muse. Before her departure, she extracted a promise from her daughter—to continue painting, to utilize her gallery, and to carry forward her artistic legacy.

It took three years of healing before Sophie could pick up her paintbrush again, finally stepping into her mother's art sanctuary. Every corner held a piece of her mother's spirit, incomplete works, mixed paints, and familiar handwriting.

This journey has been a path to rediscovering the love of art, a process intertwined with heartache. In "Celebrating Colour," Sophie will display paintings her mother never had the chance to exhibit, alongside her own creations. Both artists drew inspiration from their surroundings—landscapes, flowers, and the wonders of nature. While their styles may differ, their shared devotion to colour, line, and texture is undeniable.

"Celebrating Colour" isn't just an art exhibition; it's a heartfelt dedication to Rosie, a promise fulfilled. It's a celebration of life, love, and the enduring power of art to connect us to the past, inspire us in the present, and illuminate the path to a colourful future.

Experimenting in Colour - Mixed media

This November, join us in honouring Rosie's memory and experiencing art that captures the essence of love, life, and nature.