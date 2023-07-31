Chichester Camera Club members show their skills

More than 120 photographers – ranging in capabilities from aspiring beginners to near-professionals – will be showcasing their work when the Chichester Camera Club stages its annual exhibition from August 5-12.

The exhibition will feature Julia Wainwright's Frosty White-tailed Eagle

Spokeswoman Phoebe Hamilton said: “The exhibition, which usually attracts around 1,800 visitors from all over southern England, will feature prints in both black and white and colour as well as PDIs (projected digital images) covering genres such as wildlife, landscapes, botanical studies, seascapes, portraiture, astro-photography (night skies) and street photography.

"There will also be exhibits covering more technical styling such as layering and ICM (intentional camera movement). Members will be on hand to discuss techniques, styles and advice on all aspects of camera equipment. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club chairman David Pritchard said: “We are fortunate to be regarded as one of the best photographic societies in the south of England. Members’ skills and experience range from newcomers to multi-award winners happy to share their knowledge with less experienced members. All members were invited to submit six prints and four PDIs and, while there is not space in the Assembly Rooms for every single image to be exhibited, our selection committee has curated an exhibition whereby visitors will see for themselves the exacting standard of work the club offers."

The featured exhibits underwent a rigorous selection process from the club's six-strong selection committee as well as further judging by Ken Scott, Southern Counties Photographic Federation (SCPF) judging advisor.

Peter Rocchiccioli, head of the selection committee, said: “It was a hard call to whittle down all the submissions to around 300 photographs and 200 PDIs as the standard this year was exceptionally high. But we believe we have crafted an exhibition which showcases our members’ best work and not only will suit all levels and tastes of photographers but also pique their interest in emerging styles of photography

“Just this year alone, we have had four members attain prestigious awards from the Royal Photographic Society. Jonathan Fiske, Brian Muir and Richard Paterson, all in the intermediate level, received their Licentiate, the RPS's entry level, where applicants must show variety in approach and techniques, but not necessarily in subject matter and are now entitled to use LRPS after their names. It is demanding, but achievable, for most dedicated photographers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And Michael Palmer, in the advanced group, was awarded a Fellowship, the RPS's highest level of distinction and which requires a distinctive and cohesive body of work/project accompanied by a written statement of intent. He now can use the letters FRPS after his name.”

The club's annual exhibition will be at the Assembly Rooms, North Street, Chichester from Saturday, August 5-Saturday, August 12 (closed on Sunday, August 6). It is open each day from 10am to 5pm.

Entry is free and catalogues are available for £1. Refreshments and home-made cakes will also be available.

​