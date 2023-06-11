The return marked the huge Chichester arts contribution of Neil Lawson-Baker who died last year. It comprised three artists painting murals plus six emerging artists doing a competitive paint jam.

Among those offering murals was RUN who created a work at the back of Crane Street. RUN was among the artists at the inaugural street art festival ten years ago.

“Last time I did a painting on the old cinema and I enjoyed it so much. We were part of the team of about ten artists, and half of them were good friends and colleagues. The festival at the time was organised by Neil and I'm very pleased to be back. I think the street art festival was important. It is important to get art onto the walls in the city. It gives a new identity to these public places and then after that it doesn't belong to the artist anymore. It belongs to the city.”

Samuel McGann

A fan of the festival ten years ago, Samuel McGann is delighted to taking part this year. He lives in Chichester and did a BA in fine art at the University of Chichester graduating in 2006 and came back 13 years later to do an MA: “I was a fan ten years ago. I thought it was fantastic at the time and I'm really chuffed to be part of it now. It is a bit of culture in a city like Chichester that does not have enough art. It is great to put art up in the public eye.”

Festival organiser and Neil's stepson Mike Hoebee said: “The Chichester Street Art Festival celebrates the vibrant and dynamic street art scene in the historic city of Chichester. The festival brings together local and international artists, as well as art enthusiasts and community members, to create a unique and dynamic showcase of street art.