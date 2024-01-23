Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The gallery features local artists as well as famous artists' work on display, including work from Worthing artist Jamie Hewlett. He’s known for his artwork for the Gorillaz. Gorillaz are an English virtual band created in 1998 by musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett, The band mostly consists of four fictional members.

This includes 2-D (who does the vocals, and keyboard work), Murdoc Niccals (who does bass guitar), Noodle (who plays the guitar, keyboards, and does vocals) and Russel Hobbs (who’s on the drums). Their universe is displayed in media in the form of music videos, interviews, comic strips and short cartoons.

When speaking to Kunst Gallery owner Bill Strohacker, he expressed his aim to extend the place’s appeal to a younger generation of art enthusiasts. He said: “We've only been open a three or four months but actually, the response has been excellent.

"We've had a constant flow of people in and out and looking at the artworks. We're more independent and we have stuff like graffiti art, contemporary street art, and also abstract pieces too. Those are the main body of works that we display here

“One of the thoughts of opening this was to make it accessible. Many galleries can feel a little bit standoffish, and a little bit difficult. Most people don't really like walking into a gallery. So the idea was to have a gallery that was open and accessible to everybody.

“A big area that we're quite keen on developing is having an art that's affordable. So generally, we start at very low prices. We do have lots of limited edition artworks, but we also have posters available around the 65-pound mark as well.

