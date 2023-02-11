Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary puts its winners on show

Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary is offering the Oxmarket Open Winners 2022 Exhibition (February 14-25).

Twirl vase - Peter Arscott

Jo Shapiro, Oxmarket administrator, said: “The Open offered five categories of submission including the applied arts (craft), drawing and illustration, painting, print and photography and sculpture. It was supported by prestigious prize judges from the relevant fields which included Adam Aaronson, glassblower and member of the Society of Designer Craftsmen, (applied arts/crafts); Ian Beck, a celebrated illustrator (drawing and illustration); Matthew Burrows, artist and founder of Artist Support Pledge (paintings); Laura Ford, internationally exhibiting sculptor and president of the Royal Society of Sculptors (sculpture), and Julian Page, a dealer in modern and contemporary prints (print and photography). The exhibition showcases the judges’ choice from over 500 entrants and is a fabulous opportunity for the artists to exhibit their work.”

Sophie Hull, chairman of the Oxmarket, said: “As a charity, with free entrance, we hope to see many visitors to appreciate their work. This exhibition features the winners from our drawing and illustration and applied arts categories. Chris Shaw Hughes won the drawing and illustration prize. He creates photo realistic drawings that document pivotal moments of history in specific places. Jane Eastell, one of the joint winners of the applied arts prize, works with a variety of clay bodies, either hand building or using a potter’s wheel. Jane experiments with different glazes and decoration techniques and produces beautiful work.

“Peter Arscott another joint winner of the applied arts prize uses grogged stoneware, which lends itself to modelling and shaping. Peter makes one-off pieces. He sees the pot or vase as a form you can play with. The remaining open competition winners will be exhibiting later on in the year.”