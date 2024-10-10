Clive James said: "Pete Kettle Is The World's First Fictional Realist"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A wide ranging exhibition at The Grange, Rottingdean.

Clive James bought 'The Delaminating Swan', and asked to visit my studio.

‘I’d like to see your studio. That crumbling swan’s intriguing.’

I said, ‘It doesn’t exist.’

The Delaminating Swan, Giclee print

Clive said ‘No swan sculpture?’

‘I made it up,’ I said.

Clive said, ‘Like writing a novel?’

‘Exactly,’ I said.

Clive said, ‘That makes you the world’s first Fictional Realist…’

And that’s why I use Clive’s description when asked to describe my method. The paintings look real but they are imagined. Clive went on to buy more of my paintings, partly because they are often based on the book as a subject; a painting can be suggested by a title, a line of prose, or poetry.

Clive also said, ‘Feel free to quote me, but name dropping’s not always a good idea…’

But as I’ve already used his name half a dozen times I’ll drop a few more: my collectors include Alan Bennett, John Banville, Tom Stoppard, Maggie Smith, Nick Farrell, Lord Young, Nick Hytner, Kevin McNally, Philip Pullman, Julian Fane, Herbie Brennan and many others.

I’ve exhibited in numerous one man and group shows, including the Royal Academy, the Royal Society of British Artists at The Mall, the Albemarle Gallery, and galleries in Brussels, Paris, Tokyo, and Washington. More name dropping; Peter Blake selected me for The Discerning Eye, and I was awarded an Arts Council prize by Sir Kenneth Clark. The Paris Salon gave me a Silver Medal; in Tokyo I won a Silver Clio, and I won two prizes in original print competitions.

Corporate commissions include Lloyds Bank, the BBC, CSS Promotions, Penguin Books, Sun Life, Southern Comfort, Tokyu Agency in Japan, Ajinomoto Foods, and various publishing houses.

My work is the opposite of the tame delineation of a given spot; the seemingly real is filtered through the imagination. Fictional indeed.

Sorry about all the name dropping, but, unlike my paintings, they are totally real.