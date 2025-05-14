Creative Crawley director reveals plans for a town-wide festival to celebrate 'this glorious melting pot of a town'

The creative director of Creative Crawley has revealed plans for a town-wide festival to celebrate ‘this glorious melting pot of a town’.

Creative Crawley is an arts charity which supports creative people and makes surprising art works happen in Crawley.

They have had a packed spring programme this year with events for everyone in the town including a spectacular dance show in County Mall and a fashion.

Creative Crawley has also commissioned murals around in the town centre and around the neighbourhoods.

Creative Crawley's creative director Louise Blackwell | Picture: Mark Dunford

And creative director Louise Blackwell, who was talking at an open day for their new artist makerspace in Town Barn Road, West Green, revealed they have big plans going forward to celebrate Crawley and bring the community together.

“What we are trying to do at the moment is to work how we can continue to support this amazing things and we want to continue to offer these spaces,” said Louise.

"We are spending next year talking to local people and working out what they want and we’ve been listening really hard and we are going to do a town-wide festival in 2027 where we celebrate all the different identities and cultures in this glorious melting pot of a town.

"We are hoping every single neighbourhood will get involved, there’ll be massive street parties and we will be celebrating through food, music dance and maybe some other stuff and we would really want as many people as possible to get involved in that.”

You can find out more information about Creative Crawley’s open days at the West Green space at https://creativecrawley.com/event/resident-associate-artists-in-west-green/.

And find out more about Creative Crawley visit https://creativecrawley.com/.