Creative workshops to find new talents
Claire’s workshop at Alexandra Park Greenhouse will give an introduction to mono-printing on a gelli plate,
Workshop members will learn how to create beautiful, botanical prints, using different printing techniques. They will also explore the layering process to create texture and interest in the prints.
The class runs from 11am to 1pm, followed by a pocket nature book workshop hosted by Catherine Farr from 2 to 4pm.
The creative afternoon will involve making books and then using a variety of materials to fill the pages with drawings, rubbings and more.
Both workshops at the greenhouse off St Helens Road, near the Pump House Cafe, are suitable for all abilities. All materials are provided.
The price of each workshop is £30, but if visitors book both workshops there is a discount, bringing the total cost to £50. Booking is essential and tickets are on sale at Everbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/869348844797...