Downland Art Society offer summer show

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exhibiting in Arundel

Entry is free.

Spokeswoman Lindsay Shaw promised “an eclectic and inspiring collection of artwork from one of the leading art societies in West Sussex, showcasing paintings, drawings, sculptures and cards in a range of media.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Refreshments and home-made cakes will be available.

“Our aim of encouraging a love of art and providing an opportunity for everyone to recognise and develop their individual talents has been an unbroken theme since we first formed in 1944.

“From our base in Walberton we hold a varied programme of demonstrations and workshops from respected local and nationally known artists such as Soraya French and Oliver Pyle.

“We are open to both amateurs and professionals and our sizeable exhibitions showcase an exceptionally high standard and variety of artwork.

“Well-known local artist and teacher Marcus Finch is our president and Alison Woodward, a senior lecturer at Chichester University is our chairman.

"Our enthusiastic patron is Diana Levantine, chairman of the Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

“ Saturday meetings take place at our base in Walberton and feature a varied programme of demonstrations, presentations and critiques from respected local artists.”