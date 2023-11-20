Eastbourne Artists Christmas Open Houses and Studios - a showcase for local artists
This year Eastbourne Artists Christmas Open Houses and Studios will be welcoming visitors on the last weekend in November and the first in December, when they will be displaying a variety of artwork including paintings, drawings, prints, sculpture, jewellery, photography, ceramics, textiles and Christmas goodies.
Julian Sutherland-Beatson, professional artist and event organiser says: “This is a real showcase for local artists, makers and designers and a chance for the public to see artwork in a domestic setting. It is also a great way for artists to engage with the public and for visitors to see original creative items at reasonable prices.”
Julian himself, who had work the RA Summer Exhibition on three occasions, will be welcoming visitors to his studio in Dittons Road where he is showing his paintings.
Come and discover more at over twenty venues across the town, be inspired and make Christmas shopping relaxed and fun away from the high street crowds.
Eastbourne Christmas Open Houses happening on 25th/26th November and 2nd/3rd December, venue opening times do differ so check out the brochure for a complete listing.
Brochures available from the Visitors Centre at the Congress complex or any of the Open Houses taking part.
You can also download a copy of the brochure from http://www.eastbourneartists.com/open-houses.html