Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This year the Eastbourne Artists Christmas Open Houses and Studios are a little earlier and take place over the weekends of 16 & 17 and 23 & 24 November.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those of you that have never visited an Open House or studio, well, you’re in for a treat! Over the years the artists and makers of Eastbourne have become very good at showing their work to interested visitors.

Perhaps you are seeking a painting, print, photograph or drawing for your home. Maybe you can’t resist beautiful ceramics, jewellery and textiles? With a range of prices, there are 26 different venues opening their homes and studios, there’s sure to be something for everyone!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The long time participants include the Big House in Prideaux Road with a mix of painting, textiles, jewellery and ceramics, also painters Vicki Disney and Dave Rice in Old Town, Milliner Angela Elliot plus many other regulars are joined by some new artists. The Little House in Hurst Road is a group of artists and makers offering porcelain, printmaking, lampwork beads, stained glass, spinning and natural dyeing while Emma and William Ed Smith are showing a selection of their own work including paintings, prints, photography and ceramics while Mark Halpern is showing his photographs in Bradford St.

ceramic pieces made by Julie Snowball

Many houses and studios will have Christmas decorations and artists Christmas cards available to buy.

Taking part also is the Emma Mason Gallery in Lushington Lane and a few other galleries, including the Newart Gallery at The Lansdowne Hotel, The Lighthouse Gallery, Deliciously Gorgeous Cafe/gallery and the Collaborative Canvas in the Enterprise Centre. Meads Arts Circle will be having an exhibition of members work at St John’s Church in Meads.

Most artists are in within a mile of the town centre but there are a few a little further out. Painter Paul Jennings is in Channel View Road and Lis Lawrence and members of her art workshops are showing at The Old Post office in Jevington. Dave Nokku is showing his futuristic digital creations at the Harbour,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a full colour brochure available with details of ALL participants in outlets around the town with an online version available at www.eastbourneartists.co.uk.

Painting by Julian Sutherland-Beatson

Eastbourne Christmas Artists Open Houses and Studios have been running successfully for more than ten years. With a large and eclectic number of artists and makers in Eastbourne, the Open Houses are a wonderful way to meet the artists, see their work and be inspired! It is also a great way of finding that special Christmas present too!